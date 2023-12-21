HUSSIN TJ Abdullah posted a photograph of a lunch that cost him an astounding RM 75 on Facebook.

He was charged RM50 for’sotong manis’ (sweet squid) with two plates of white rice, some veggies, one chicken dish, and two beverages by the restaurant in a mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, according to the receipt.

Furthermore, Hussin righfully alerted internet users about this establishment, saying they charged patrons whatever they pleased.

“Take caution when dining here. Others have also been accused in this manner, not just myself.” He wrote.

“To those who haven’t been, please avoid this restaurant if at all possible. You’ll have empty pockets,“ he declared in the caption.

Several online users expressed their outrage at the exorbitant cost, claiming they could get a kilogramme of squid for the same amount.

An online commenter additionally expressed that the cost of the squid was “irrational,“ particularly in Sabah, where seafood ought to be more reasonably priced.

In contrast, another declared that “RM75 can buy seafood for four people in Sabah.”

Hussin has been recommended by others to file a report with the state’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Don’t put off reporting to the ministry for too long. Another person added, “Maybe this restaurant owner wants to take a vacation to Paris every month, which is why the costs are so exorbitant.”

Subsequently, the government announced in a statement that it was looking into the restaurant’s pricing, which was confusing and deceptive.

On top of that, the restaurant owner has been given two days to submit documentation to the government that supports the pricing.