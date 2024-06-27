IN a recently viral TikTok video, a food delivery rider shared how a police officer went above and beyond to assist him when he found himself lost while attempting to deliver an order in Putrajaya.

As it was his first trip in the area, Arif Aiman was understandably confused about the directions.

Seeking help, he approached a nearby police officer on duty and asked for directions to Block 2.

The officer kindly explained, “You’re currently at Block 3. You need to go further up next to E6.”

Realizing the distance and that Arif’s motorcycle was parked far away, the officer went a step further and offered him a lift to Block 2.

He gratefully accepted the offer and hopped on the officer’s motorcycle. During the ride, the two struck up a conversation, instantly becoming friends.

Upon reaching the designated building, he delivered the food and was surprised to find the police officer still waiting to take him back to his motorcycle.

The officer then dropped him off near his motorcycle.

This heartwarming incident quickly went viral, garnering over 74k likes and 460 comments.

Netizens were delighted by the unexpected kindness and the budding friendship, flooding the comment section with praise and admiration.

“It’s that easy for men to make friends,” a commenter poked fun.

“Police deliver the delivery man,” a netizen commented.

“The police(man) didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand, which is really great,” another netizen commented.