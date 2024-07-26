THE escalating cost of living has been on the mind of almost all Malaysians. From dining out, to purchasing groceries, housing, everyone has been feeling the pinch.

Well, with the exception of one man, who believes that people are only feel things are expensive because “they have no money”.

Yes, before you break out your pitchforks and torches, you might want to listen to his reasoning.

#UpdateInfo took to their X account to share a video of a Malaysian entrepreneur speaking to a group of people, telling them people only feel that things are expensive because they don’t have money.

“Things are expensive because you don’t have the money.

“If you have the money, everything becomes cheap!” said the man, looking to see if anyone in the group would agree with him.

A voice in the background agreed with him and the entrepreneur added that his opinion on this matter was relative.

He then went on, “There are no items that are considered expensive, you know? It’s because you don’t have money that you feel they are expensive.

“If you had money, you would feel that items are cheap. RM1,000? It’s cheap lah! RM10,000? It’s cheap!

“RM100,000? It’s cheap! RM1 million? It’s cheap! Why? Because you have RM100 million,” he said enthusiastically.

According to Kosmo, the man is allegedly an entrepreneur of a direct sales company.

Naturally, the man’s remarks garnered a lot of criticism from angry Malaysians who found his words to be ridiculous and out of touch.

“Even now, I have a lot of money. In the past, RM300 could fill a trolley with two or three chickens. 2kg of meat. I could even buy random stuff. Now, go and see, 10kg of cooking oil and 10kg of rice. That already costs more than a hundred, dude!” commented an X user.

‘Wow! Hahahahahaha what kind of economical concept is he applying here?’ said another.