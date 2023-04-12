INFIDELITY is common, even though people try to stay monogamous.

However Malaysian entrepreneur, Dato’ Aliff Syukri believes that women can ensure their husbands stay faithful by following his tips in a video which he shared on Instagram.

According to Aliff, the first tip is to have all the passwords to your husband’s social media, whether its Facebook, Instagram or TikTok,

Second tip, the wives should be in charge of the husband’s salary.

“If his salary is RM5,000, just give RM500. The rest of the salary, you keep it for your kids, for the household meals.”

He added that the cash is one of the reasons men cheat and that women don’t go for single men because they’re struggling financially, which is why they will go for married men.

The third tip is placing your name or your kids names on all the properties or assets.

“This includes the house, cars, and everything! He will think 10 times before he cheats.”

What do you think of his tips?