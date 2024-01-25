MALAYSIANS are very familiar with how government officers work to the point they avoid going to the offices at certain times due to the lack of staff.

A former government worker had earlier unwittingly exposed her very long lunch break in a TikTok post, now deleted.

Reposted on X by Izwan Izzat, it was revealed that the young woman “goes for karaoke” every Friday thanks to her three hour work break

She told netizens that she was a contract staff for the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) under the MyStep programme.

“This public servant is so lucky that she can rest on Friday up to three hours and can head out for karaoke because the male workers go out to pray,” Izwan wrote in his post.

It was also alleged that the government staff managed to get her job due to an “insider” who recommended her which turns out to be her own mother, according to the screenshots attached to Izwan’s post.

It was later revealed in another TikTok post (now deleted) that she stopped working at DOSM as her contract had ended last year and apologised for her “careless words” in the comments section of her video.

Furthermore, she shared that the video posted a year ago in September, was “simply meant for entertainment purposes to show the surroundings of the place.”

She also clarified that her break was exactly for two hours and 30 minutes, and only estimated the timing “roughly,” as well as mentioning that she mostly went out to eat her lunch for an hour then went back to her office to pray and wait till her work starts.