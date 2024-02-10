THEY say that your wedding day is the best or the happiest day of your life. After all, it’s a day that marks a significant moment of commitment and love with your loved one.

However sometimes things don’t go the way as planned.

And that is what happened to a Malaysian groom, Adam, who turned the wedding ceremony into a “doa selamat” after his then-bride and her family pulled out from the wedding.

In a series of TikTok videos posted by the groom which has been making waves on social media, Adam, dressed in his wedding attire along with his mother, delivered a speech to the guests present at the wedding.

“Assalamualaikum, good afternoon to all the guests. I want to thank Allah for allowing us to be here, even though the original plans didn’t go as expected.

“Thank you for taking the time to gather here and please don’t let our sadness come in between everyone being able to have a good time today.

“We apologise if there have been any mishaps. We were not able to avoid what had happened. Thank you and enjoy the meal,” said Adam, while holding his mother’s hand tightly throughout the whole speech.

According to mStar, Adam clarified that the “akad nikah” solemnization for his ex-fiancee and him was scheduled to be on September 27 while the “kenduri” wedding feast (on the groom’s side) was scheduled to be on September 28, but to due issues which he chose not to elaborate, the bride’s side decided to cancel the ceremony.

“All the preparations were done, the hall was paid in full and we wouldn’t be able to get a refund if we cancelled, so my family discussed and decided to change the ceremony to a ‘doa selamat’ instead,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the majority of the guests were shocked because 90 percent of them were unaware of what was about to happen.

“When my mother was in tears, the guests were also teary. I only spoke spontaneously.

“Many said I appeared calm but actually, the day before, I had let everything go,” admitted Adam.

The multiple TikTok videos has since amassed millions of views and thousands of supportive comments from Malaysian netizens in attempts to console Adam.

“My eyes keep gazing at his mother, the steadfastness and strength of a mother. I pray that Adam’s mother will meet a good daughter-in-law,” commented Cik Anne.

Many netizens also admitted in the comments that they were teary-eyed after watching the videos of Adam and his family at the ceremony.

“I’m crying at 3am here,” confessed Hanna.

“Why am I the one overly crying here? Please be strong, okay. Be grateful that Allah separated her from you early on because that woman was truly not worthy to be a wife. Now, put that smile back on your face,” wished Rozanah.

A few also hoped that this incident would not leave Adam traumatised and that he would one day open his heart to the possibility of love.