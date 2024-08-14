IN a heartfelt gesture of friendship and cooperation, the Immigration Department (JIM) in Johor Bahru continued its cherished tradition of presenting a birthday cake to its Singaporean counterpart, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), in conjunction with Singapore’s 59th National Day on August 9.

The ICA shared the joyful exchange on Facebook, posting photos of the two nations’ frontliners gathered for the occasion, including a floral-themed cake from JIM.

In their post, ICA expressed gratitude, stating, “We thank our Malaysian counterpart for the kind gesture to mark Singapore’s 59th birthday.”

They also highlighted the importance of maintaining strong ties with JIM, emphasising the commitment to ensuring smooth trade and safe travel across both countries’ land borders.

Adding to the celebrations, the Immigration Department based in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar via it Immigration deputy director Vimala Ramalinggam, also presented pulut kuning (yellow sticky rice) to the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru on August 8.

“In conjunction with the celebration of Singapore’s 59th National Day yesterday, the Malaysian Immigration Department at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar was pleased to present gifts to their counterparts across the Johor Causeway,” it wrote on its Facebook account.

This warm exchange of birthday cakes is an annual tradition between JIM and ICA, symbolising the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

Last year, JIM sent a red-and-white-themed cake for Singapore’s National Day, while ICA reciprocated with a blue, white, and red-themed cake for Malaysia’s Merdeka Day on August 31.