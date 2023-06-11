M’sian influencer receives jail sentence for shoplifting toiletries and broccoli

A local influencer was recently sentenced to a one-day jail sentence after she pleaded guilty to theft at a supermarket on Jalan Ampang on Nov 1.

The stolen items which included toiletries, air fresheners, hangers, and broccoli came up to a total of RM108.18. Along with the one-day jail sentence, the Magistrate Court also imposed a RM400 fine, as reported by Berita Harian.

During the legal proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryn Yong Shi Yee sought a suitable punishment as a lesson for the accused.

On the other hand, the defendant’s lawyer, Muhammad Rhastdan Abdul Wahab, requested a minimal jail term and fine, arguing that his client lacked a steady income and was responsible for her 65-year-old mother, who suffered from high blood pressure.

Rhastdan stated, “This is the accused’s first offence, and the items taken were basic necessities. The client has shown remorse and appeals for a second chance.”

According to the case details, the accused had placed the items in her bag and exited the premises without making payment. When her actions were discovered by the security guard, she was confronted and failed to show the shopping receipt.

The influencer has since served her one-day jail sentence, and it is hoped that she has learned from this experience and will not repeat her actions.