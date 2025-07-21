British woman dies in French Alps rafting accident

LYON: A British woman has died following a white-water rafting accident in the French Alps, according to regional prosecutor Marion Lozac’hmeur.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the Guisane river near Briancon in southeastern France.

The victim, born in 1956, fell from her raft and was later discovered on the riverbank. Emergency services transported her to Briancon hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Lozac’hmeur confirmed that a manslaughter investigation has been initiated, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The firefighting service reported the woman was found unresponsive before being evacuated. - AFP