MOST of us have a dream car we would love to own one day.

And many of us have the conception that such luxurious cars or sports cars often belong to those high-paying jobs such as specialists and surgeons, those working in finance, or lawyers.

Not for Syafiq, a hard working Malaysian lorry driver who shared how he is now the proud owner of a beautiful-looking white Honda Civic Type R.

He took to his TikTok (in a video that now has gone viral) to share a step by step of his dream of owning the car to actually owning it.

Syafiq began his tale sharing that he works as a lorry driver and his rather-exhausting job involved driving twice a week from Penang to Johor delivering poultry such as baby chicks, duck and so on. That’s a whopping 1,500km!

For those of you who are unfamiliar, that is an insane seven hour drive, which is one-way mind you. That tallies up to 14 hours for a two-way trip and 28 hours if he does it twice a week.

He reminisced that often on his journey, he came across the Type R and very quickly grew to admire it.

Every time I drove by, I would see this car. It looked big, bold, and powerful, and I couldn’t help but wonder if a lorry driver like me could ever own something like that. It’s already expensive,” Syafiq said.

On March 4, he decided to brave himself and checked with a friend who was involved in car sales, before taking a leap of faith by submitting his bank statements and started the loan application process.

Much to his delight, his friend returned bearing fantastic news. The loan was approved!

But even then, he was filled with excitement and nervousness.

“Yes it was a joy to be able to get my dream car. But I was afraid to purchase it through a bank loan, can I afford to pay the monthly loan?” wondered Syafiq.

His friend then sent him pictures of the sleek-looking vehicle, and all that was left was the downpayment, to which he paid happily.

The salesman even went the extra mile for Syafiq, going to the extent of delivering the car at a local R&R.

He then shared a picture of the car with the caption, “Done, can drive home to Penang in a Honda Civic FK8 Type R. This feels surreal, even a lorry driver can drive such a car.”

It’s been a year since Syafiq has owned the car, and guess what?

He feels like it’s time for an upgrade!

You go Syafiq! Impressive feat indeed.

