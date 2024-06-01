WE all know that love knows no bounds, but what if you were hit with such a unique request by your special partner?

A man embraced his wife’s unconventional request to marry her best friend, proceeding with the marriage ceremony on December 24.

The 38-year-old resident of Kampung Kolam Limbongan shared that his first wife and her best friend had maintained a deep friendship over the years.

Despite it being his wife’s initial idea, he emphasised the importance of seeking her permission before venturing into polygamy.

In a post by Sinar Harian, he revealed that the 12 years of marriage with his first wife had brought happiness, and they were blessed with three children aged 4 to 11.

For men contemplating polygamy, he offered advice to be truthful and expressed hope that such unions would last until eternity.

He highlighted that the wedding was a celebration not just for him but also for his first wife, who embraced the concept of shared love and happiness.

During the wedding, his first wife not only wished for the union but also attended the ceremony wearing a white robe that matched his second wife’s attire.