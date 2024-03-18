A Malaysian drinks vendor makes up to RM10,000 a day just from selling drinks during the month of Ramadan.

In an interview with Sinar Harian, the man is 51-year-old Kamarul Azizie Abdul Rahim who runs the drinks stall with 12 of his workers.

It is estimated that they sell over 2,000 packets of drink a day and this include customers who purchase the drinks in cups.

In fact, on average, his daily sales ranges from RM7,000 to RM9,000. However, he explained that the weather plays an important role and if it rains, his business can be rather slow.

Last year, Kamarul sold 28 flavours of drinks. But this year, he has topped himself by selling and impressive 34 flavours!

“We sell a variety of drinks and the price starts from RM5 and can go up to RM8. This year, we had to increase the price by RM1 when compared to the year before due to the increase in price of raw ingredients. However, we make it a point to maintain the quality of our drinks,” Kamarul was quoted as saying.

During the rest of the year, he will travel the entire state to sell his drinks at special festivals and according to him, he once raked in thousands in just four days of sales.

Kamarul shared that his journey has not been an easy one as he began by selling just two types of drinks along with keropok lekor at a local supermarket.

