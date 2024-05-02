A local netizen recently expressed his shock and frustration after paying a hefty RM37 for a plate of rice with a single piece of prawn at a well-known eatery in Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur.

The netizen shared a photo of the meal on X, questioning the logic behind the RM30 price tag for the prawn he took.

The restaurant was identified as Kak Nin Patin House, with some defending the deliciousness of the food but many others appalled by the high prices.

The incident sparked a conversation on social media about the escalating costs of meals at certain establishments, with others sharing similar experiences of exorbitant prices for seafood and other dishes.

According to user @azmilwhoruns, the restaurant had previously shown prices, indicating that prawns were around RM15 to RM25. “This photo is from 2020. These are their old prices, I think,“ they acknowledged.

The customer expressed, “I initially assumed the prawns were priced between RM15 to RM25. However, they were RM30. Currently, there’s no visible price.”

Some suggested the customer consider preparing prawns at home for a more reasonable option.

Meanwhile, a playful comment remarked that it was fortunate they only chose a single prawn. The customer shared, “My friend almost went for two. Thank goodness they refrained.”