Bursa Malaysia starts strong on Wall Street’s positive lead

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened on a positive note, buoyed by Wall Street’s upbeat performance as uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade war continued to ease.

At 9.04 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.09 points to 1,513.29, up from last Friday’s close of 1,509.20.

The benchmark index had initially gained 2.63 points, opening at 1,511.83.

Market breadth was positive, with 154 gainers outpacing 70 decliners. A total of 249 counters were unchanged, while 1,994 remained untraded and 58 were suspended.