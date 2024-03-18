A woman has alerted other vehicle owners against parking near grassy paths with holes, with a claim that those areas are rife with rats.

The TikTok video @bengtures showed a grassy area with holes dug into it and she pointed that rats typically reside there.

“They (the rats) may get into your car, chew off the cables (and give birth to) babies,” she said in her video.

She then mentioned an incident where her friend’s wife’s car was infested with baby rats, especially in the air-conditioning vent area.

Later in the video, she noticed a rat peeking out of a car’s grille and then popping right back in.

Concerned, she stuck a notice on the windshield - urging the driver to get their car checked out - warning the driver that the condition of their car was “not looking good”.

Amassing over 411,000 views, 33,000 likes and 312 comments, many have related to the post - remembering their vehicles being damaged by rats.

Another commenter warned about the high probability of snakes being near these areas, also recalling an incident of finding a two-metre-long snake underneath their vehicle.

