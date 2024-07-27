IN a viral post on TikTok which has garnered 206.3k likes and over 4k comments, a Malaysian woman shared how a Chinese man assisted her when her car suddenly broke down on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Highway (SUKE).

“My car shut down after coming off the Suke Highway.

“The brake pedal became stiff,“ she said.

As her car blocked the lane, other vehicles honked incessantly, leaving her distressed and in tears.

The man came to her rescue by offering to move her car to a safer spot.

“God is great; He sent an uncle to help me. He was willing to drive my car, even though it was very risky because the brake pedal wouldn’t work, and he drove it all the way down,“ she said.

“Thank you, uncle. I will remember your face forever.”

Before leaving, the man advised her not to sit behind the broken-down car to avoid being hit by other vehicles.

She said women should learn from her experience and equip themselves with knowledge about car issues.

“Don’t be like me, panicking and not knowing what to do, feeling very pressured by the honking.

“Thank God everything ended safely. Amid all the issues in our country, there are still kind-hearted people.”

Following this, she requested the help of netizens to track down the man as she didn’t get his phone number.

“Please help find this Chinese uncle! Use the power of netizens and make this viral,“ pleaded a young woman to the internet community in a bid to locate the man who recently helped her on the road.

“Find this uncle, everyone. I want his phone number.

“We didn’t get to chat much. I only managed to say thank you before he left,“ she said.