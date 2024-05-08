MALAYSIANS are often kind and spirited people, rallying together to help one in need.

Hence its easy for unscrupulous beings to take advantage of kind folks.

A Malaysian woman recently took to social media to share how she was conned by a “disabled” man who was selling food on the street.

Eja Isa explained that a week ago, she had noticed a disabled man selling food items using a wheelchair in a residential area.

The man even came to her house, shouting about the rendang that he was selling. Taking pity on him, Eja and her sister purchased two packets of beef rendang from the man which had cost RM25.

“Even though we didn’t want to buy, we bought it anyway, with the intention to help.”

To their disappointment, the quantity of the rendang was the rendang was measly and the two packets of rendang had two tiny pieces of meat.

Naturally, the ladies felt scammed.

Later on Thursday (Aug 1), Eja saw the very same disabled man standing and loading items into his car. She also included a video of the man loading the wheelchair into his car.

“Right in front of my eyes. Previously, he was going around in his wheelchair, selling from shop to shop.

“His modus operandi is pretending to be disabled to gain sympathy and get people to buy. This is affecting those who are genuinely disabled,” said a horrified Eja.

Her Facebook video has garnered almost 400K views with many other netizens sharing their own experience of being cheated by similar “disabled” con artists.

“At first, he came to our house selling frozen rendang for RM15. We bought it because he appeared to be disabled. But when we opened it, oh my god, the meat was just stuck between our teeth. The price could send you on a pilgrimage and back in a day.

“Later, I saw him in a wheelchair, and suddenly he could get up and walk just fine. The second time he came to sell with his wheelchair, we didn’t want to buy anymore,” commented Facebook user Noraini.

Facebook user Mawar shared how she encountered the same man as well.

“I fell for the scam too. He came to my house yelling for sympathy saying that he needed to find money for his wife and kids. So we bought one packet for RM15 and donated an additional RM5 to him,” she said.

