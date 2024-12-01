A “Made in Malaysia” handwritten marking has been found on the blown-off aircraft door plug of Alaska Airlines flight 1282, in Portland, Oregon, in the US.

The entire world was horrified by the photos taken on Jan 5, when Alaska Airlines Flight 1282’s door stopper broke off above Southwest Portland, USA.

The Guardian reported that the aircraft had safely returned to Portland International Airport after making an emergency landing, sparing all 171 passengers and 6 crew members from serious harm.

The door plug of a Boeing 737 Max 9 airplane was discovered on a tree in the Portland backyard of schoolteacher Bob Sauer, according to a report by Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

A close-up of the door plug in one of Sauer’s images provided with OPB on the discovery revealed handwritten markings on it that included its serial number and other manufacture characteristics.

Most remarkably, the handwritten words “Made in Malaysia” were clearly visible on it.

OPB pointed out that because the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in the United States was still investigating, Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer, was unable to comment on why there were handwritten inscriptions on the door plug.

Furthermore, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged that his company was to blame for the disaster, as reported by the BBC.

On top of that, The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded 171 Boeing aircraft that had the same door plug on Saturday, Jan 6, in response to this recent incident.