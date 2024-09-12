A Malaysia Airlines aircraft landing in the face of UK’s Storm Darragh has earned online praise recently.

A clip of the plane’s landing from aviation spotter channel Big Jet TV was shared on True Malaysia Airlines Fans Group Facebook page.

The landing took place at the Heathrow Airport (LHR) on Saturday (Dec 7) at around 3.49pm (UK time).

Facing the strong crosswinds due to Storm Darragh, the MH4 flight was seen initially battling turbulence before approaching the Heathrow Airport (LHR) runway.

In the video, the pilot then worked on maneuvering the Malaysia Airlines Airbus A350-900 by picking up some speed and then slowly touching down the runway at a diagonal angle instead of just landing straight ahead.

The diagonal position is also known as “crabbing”.

Netizens were full of praise for the pilot’s skill in maneuvering the plane during severe weather conditions.

“Quite a spectacular crab angle before touch down from where the camera was. (The pilot) brought it down safely following (the) Airbus crosswind technique,” a user commented.

“The Malaysian pilot did it again. They did the same technique two years ago at the same airport during the storm,” another user said.