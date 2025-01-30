A vast majority of Malaysians believe that speaking Bahasa Melayu is essential to truly belonging in the country, according to a recent study by the Pew Research Center.

The report, titled: “What makes someone ‘truly’ belong in a country?” found that 79% of Malaysian respondents consider fluency in the national language a defining factor of national identity.

ALSO READ: Survey claims 53% of Malaysians believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction

Conversely, only 8% of those surveyed dismissed language as an important criterion for belonging.

This sentiment mirrors responses from neighbouring countries such as Thailand (78%) and Indonesia (83%), with Singapore standing as an outlier.

“Globally, most people believe speaking the country’s main language is at least somewhat important for feeling like you truly belong. In many countries, a large number see it as very important,” the report stated.

Beyond language, the study highlighted other factors Malaysians associate with national belonging.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents said being born in Malaysia plays a crucial role in being truly Malaysian.

Meanwhile, 58% believe that sharing the country’s customs and traditions is equally significant.

Interestingly, the survey found contrasting views in Singapore, where only about a quarter of adults see speaking Mandarin as vital to being Singaporean.

The city-state, which has four official languages—English, Malay, Mandarin, and Tamil—reflects a more diverse linguistic approach to identity.