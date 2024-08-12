A Malaysian commuter recently shared how they got scammed at a MRT station by a woman pretending to be a tourist from Hong Kong.

Sometimes, doing kind acts, also in monetary forms, can turn into a sour experience knowing that your kindness was taken advantage of.

Shared on Reddit forum r/malaysia by @Faze_Craze, the commuter got down at the Sungai Besi MRT station at 9.30pm on Thursday (Dec 5).

They noticed the woman looking slightly “distressed” however, they did not plan to “pass her by” but both were eventually stopped by the woman.

The woman claimed that she just landed in Malaysia that day but since the banks were closed at that hour she touched down, she wanted to borrow a few hundred ringgit from the individual for her “outings and stuff”.

She assured the individual that their money will be returned to their bank account from a Hong Kong account.

“I said I didn’t have that much money on me and she (said): ‘I can go with you to an ATM,’” the post said, adding that the individual was using crutches at the time which posed an inconvenience for them to move anywhere in the first place.

But the woman was unrelenting and asked how much cash they had on them at the time.

In the end, the woman said she needed enough for a e-hailing ride and the commuter offered to book a ride for her.

The purported scammer was furious at how the commuter thought she was a scammer and apparently offered to repay the amount the next day.

Eventually, the commuter gave in and gave the remaining cash they had on hand, after the woman insisted that the cash came up to “a few cups of boba”.

“(I) gave (the money) to her and never heard from her again,” the post read.