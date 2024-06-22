IN an effort to cut down on her grocery expenses, a Malaysian woman has found a unique solution: shopping at a wholesale market at 3am.

Nad, who shares her frugal living tips on TikTok under the handle @mommynad_deen, revealed her strategy in a viral post, highlighting the significant savings she achieves by buying her groceries early in the morning.

Nad’s unconventional shopping routine starts as early as 3am, a time when most people are still asleep.

Despite the early hours and the exhaustion that follows a long day of house chores, Nad insists that the savings are worth the effort.

“We save around 50% to 60%,“ Nad shared, emphasising the financial benefits of her early morning market trips.

In her TikTok video, Nad proudly showcased her cost-effective purchases.

She noted how inexpensive the vegetables are at the wholesale market, spending less than RM20 on more than five different types of vegetables.

The savings extend to seafood as well, with Nad buying a whole snapper fish for just RM40 and large prawns for around RM18 to RM20 per kilogram.

Her shopping haul, which included a trolley filled with vegetables, meat, and seafood purchased in bulk, cost her only RM189.

This amount of food is sufficient to feed her family of five for three weeks.

For Nad, the early hours and the subsequent fatigue are a small price to pay for the significant savings on her grocery bill.