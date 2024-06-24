THE first Apple retail store in Malaysia opened its doors at The Exchange, TRX Kuala Lumpur with much fanfare and excitement on June 22.

Naturally, many excited Malaysians queued up for hours, eager to be the first few to experience the new store.

In return. early birds were given a complimentary tote bag on the day of the launch.

The tote bag is a white cloth bag with Apple Malaysia’s “JOM” printed on it in gold wordings. The tote is also packed in a sleek square box.

A quick search on online marketplace Carousel revealed numerous listings for the tote bag, starting from RM200 to RM4,500.

“Limited edition Apple tote bag. Queued for three hours to get this bag,” was the description a seller on Carousel gave, listing the item for RM500.

It is understandable that many netizens were annoyed by those attempting to take advantage of a bag that was given to them for free.

“Queue at the Apple Store Malaysia at TRX, get the free tote bag, then flip it on Carousell. Malaysia boleh!” commented an X user sarcastically.

“These people selling free items with sky high prices , for context it is the free tote bag Apple store gave out on its first opening day in Malaysia. So ashamed with Malaysians’ behavior,” said another.

ALSO READ: M’sian charged RM18 for two pieces of roti canai