“Jom” Apple invites Malaysians to its store at the Exchange on June 22

KUALA LUMPUR: The first Apple retail store in Malaysia at The Exchange, TRX Kuala Lumpur is set to open on June 22, 2024 at 10am.

“We are getting ready to open our first Apple store in Malaysia. We can’t wait to see you. Jom!,” Apple coaxes Apple users and fans on its website and social media pages.

The store will be located at L1.40 The Exchange TRX, Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, 55188 Kuala Lumpur, it said.

The Apple logo in the advertisements replicates the store’s design at The Exchange.

Worldwide, there are over 500 Apple stores. The Apple store at The Exchange will be the sixth in Southeast Asia. There are three in Singapore and two in Thailand.

Machines Sdn Bhd is Malaysia’s largest Apple premium reseller with 20 stores. It is also Apple’s authorised service provider.