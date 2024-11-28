DID you know that Bank Negara Malaysia issued banknotes in conjunction with the 60th Anniversary of the Signing of the Federation of Malaya Independence Agreement?

According to Bank Negara Malaysia’s website, these commemorative banknotes were launched by His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V at the Museum and Art Gallery, Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur.

And one of the commemorative banknotes was a large-sized banknote has a face value of RM600 and was sold RM1,700 a piece.

The RM600 note recently made a comeback on Banknote World’s TikTok channel who did a video on the “Top three largest banknotes in the world”.

Malaysia was crowned first place with the RM600 note.

“It was issued in 2017 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Malaysia’s independence.

“On the front, there is an image of the 15 Kings of Malaysia. In the back is the signing of the federation of Malaysia independence agreement,” explained the video.

Meanwhile, the third largest note went to Fiji’s $2,000 and the second largest note went to Philippines’ peso 100,000.

The video has very quickly gained 294,000 views and has been flooded with comments from Malaysians who were shocked to learn about the presence of the RM600 note.

“WHAT?! Even I’m from Malaysia and I don’t even know that RM600 is exist!” commented a shocked-sounding @sister.nena.

Many were in disbelief and still had doubts if it was a genuine note, and queried on how they could get their hands on the RM600 note.

A helpful netizen explained in the comments that the RM600 was a legit note, however they were all snapped up by collectors.

“The RM600 note is real but its limited by Bank Negara Malaysia. All the collectors have bought it. If it’s available, they’ll price it high,” said @syedredha.