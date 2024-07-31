EVEN with the extensive use of QR codes to make payments easier and quicker, it’s important to take note of your notes if you’re using them.

After all, you do not want to deal with the disappointment of learning that your hard-earned money is actually fake.

A local woman recently took to Facebook on July 30 to warn Malaysians about the importance of being cautious when receiving RM50 notes. In her post, Annz Qsta Yong shared a photo of two RM50 notes that, at a quick glance, appeared to be pretty identical.

But upon a closer look, first Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Tuanku Abdul Rahman ibni Tuanku Muhammad on the second note appears to be smiling.

“Recently, cash transactions should be approached with caution, particularly with RM50 and RM100 bills.

“Always inspect them carefully!” warned Yong.

She also advised Malaysians to avoid accepting notes with a “smiling Agong head” as they are counterfeit.

Her post has since gone viral, with over 3.2k shares and many Malaysians finding the “smiling Agong head” to be amusing.

“I don’t know why, but seeing him smile makes me want to smile too,” commented user Samuel.

Another netizen queried if this RM50 note was a limited edition as the flaw was too apparent.

“I think it’s a genuine banknote, probably a limited edition. Counterfeit notes wouldn’t show such an obvious flaw, right?” said another.

To all Malaysians, please take note when exchanging notes for such counterfeits.