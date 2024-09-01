MALAYSIA, renowned for its rich culinary offerings, occasionally sees gastronomic experiences marred by steep price tags.

Recently, a man named Faiz SyauQi took to social media to express his dissatisfaction after being charged RM8 for a meal consisting of plain rice and ikan bilis (anchovies).

The post, initially shared by Faiz SyauQi and later circulated by another Facebook page, featured a photo of the meal which contained a plate of rice with a modest serving of ikan bilis.

The price left Faiz feeling cheated and prompted him to share his disappointment.

In the caption, Faiz conveyed his astonishment at the vendor’s pricing strategy, drawing a parallel to European price levels.

Despite having already paid for the meal, Faiz aimed to caution others about falling victim to vendors seeking excessive profits.

The online response was swift, with numerous netizens expressing disbelief at the RM8 charge and comparing the value to what they could get for the same amount.

The incident raises questions about fair pricing in the local food scene and highlights the importance of consumer awareness to prevent such occurrences.