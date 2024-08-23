IMAGINE waking up in the morning and doing your usual business on the loo, you sit down and suddenly you feel a sharp, piercing pain.

You get up in shock and peer into the toilet bowl and find a snake looking back at you.

Yes, it sounds like a ‘Snakes on a Plane’ type scene but it really happened to a man in Thailand.

Unfortunately for Thanat Tangtewanon, the snake continued clamping on his scrotum as he bled profusely, according to The Mirror.

“I jumped up and yanked it off immediately. At that moment, I didn’t feel the pain as much as I felt pure shock,” he was quoted as saying.

The father of one continued to attempt to pull the reptilian out of the toilet, however it was incredibly strong and would not budge.

“In a state of panic and anger, I grabbed a nearby toilet brush and began to hit the snake with all my might.

“In the chaos, I forgot that I was still holding the snake, so I ended up hitting my own fingers too, but I didn’t feel any pain then.”

The man continued hitting and finally, the snake went limp, and he was able to pull it off.

He then sought help from a neighbour to call the nearest hospital.

“Thankfully, I’m okay now, and in case you’re wondering, my testicles are fine.

“It turned out to be a non-venomous python. I had my blood tested yesterday, and everything looked good, but I need another test today to be sure. I’ve got some wounds from the snake bite and from yanking it off, but nothing too serious.”