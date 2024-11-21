NASI Lemak is a beloved dish among Malaysians, known for its versatility, ranging from RM1 roadside versions to premium offerings.

However, a TikTok video has sparked online chatter after revealing what might be the country’s most basic version - plain rice wrapped in banana leaf.

User @nizambest1 posted a 10-second clip showing his friend’s RM2 purchase of “Nasi Lemak Kosong”.

The package contained only rice, despite its name suggesting a standard serving of the national dish.

“What are you eating? Not even sambal is there,“ he asks his friend in the video.

The discovery drew mixed reactions online, given that Nasi Lemak typically includes rice, sambal, egg, peanuts, and cucumber.

Fahmi Zamrus_90 wondered: “If Nasi Lemak usually comes with egg, sambal, anchovies, and peanuts, how much would it cost then?” while Mariaazhari joked, “Perfect for picky eaters, I guess.”

In the meantime, Its.nurnazirah shared her own experience: “I once bought Nasi Lemak by the roadside, and the seller asked if I wanted sambal. Doesn’t she know sambal is what makes Nasi Lemak delicious?”

Some took issue with the pricing. Ipanproblemmm__ remarked: “The standard price for Nasi Lemak is usually RM1.50–RM2.00. But this plain one costs RM2? Seriously?” while Rdzhkm sarcastically commented, “This seller must be really honest. If the egg is as small as a SIM card, they might as well call it ‘SIM card egg rice’!”

The video has sparked discussions about what defines a proper Nasi Lemak and whether minimalism has gone too far with Malaysia’s favorite dish.