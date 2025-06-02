A Malaysian man recently shared his experience of reprimanding a group of foreign workers who were occupying a playground despite a sign stating that it was for local residents only.

In his TikTok video, @pejuang_bangsa30 begins by highlighting the signboard, which clearly states that foreign workers are not allowed in the playground.

He then pans his camera to show one foreign worker sitting on a slide and another resting inside an enclosed tube slide.

“Look at this—this is a playground for children, but foreign workers are sitting here.

“How are kids supposed to use the playground if it’s occupied like this? Think about it for a second.”

He then approaches one of the workers resting in the tube slide and calls him out for taking up the space.

“Brother, kids want to play here. How can they if you’re sitting inside? Am I wrong for pointing this out? How are they supposed to play?”

The man then gets up and walks away.

@pejuang_bangsa30 proceeds to another slide, where another foreign worker is sitting at the edge.

“What is your name? The kids want to play. Is it wrong for me to say something?”

The foreign worker apologises before leaving the playground.

“Use your brain and think. People want to play—why are you sitting here?” @pejuang_bangsa30 reprimands.

He reveals that the incident took place in Ayer Keroh, Melaka.

The TikTok video has since garnered widespread attention, with many Malaysian netizens sharing their concerns about foreign workers occupying playgrounds meant for children.

“Good, bro. You have to be brave to speak up. Other residents should also step up. No idea what he’s doing here—worried he might be recording girls,” commented @omeyyomeyy.

“My housing area is the same. They hang out every day at the place where kids play,” added another.

