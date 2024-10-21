A man was recently caught in the act of pleasuring himself after allegedly stealing a tenant’s bra from an apartment unit in Penang.

A Facebook post on PenangToday Community showed screenshots of the security footage at the corridor of the apartment located in Tanjung Tokong.

The incident took place on Sunday (Oct 20) at 6.45am.

Security footage screenshots of the incident showed the man slipping his hand between the gaps of the tenant’s apartment grill to take a bra being dried out at the unit’s entrance.

He then looked around to see if anyone else was in the vicinity before committing the act.

The young, bespectacled man then put the bra to his nose, sniffing it before pleasuring himself in front of the tenant’s unit.

Netizens were, needless to say, appalled by the young man’s actions and urged for the incident to be reported to the police.