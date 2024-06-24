Man struggles to stay afloat as he works three jobs following house purchase

A local guy shared the unfortunate story of his friend, who is forced to juggle three jobs to make ends meet via X, the post which subsequently went viral.

Despite earning a primary income of RM3,500, the friend’s financial strain sets in almost immediately each month when RM1,000 is deducted for his house loan.

The man also revealed the friend’s challenging journey, explaining: “Other than his primary job, he’s involved in the dropship business and works part-time as an e-hailing driver.”

The friend had recently acquired the keys to his new house, but what should have been a milestone quickly turned into a heavy burden.

“His life got messed up financially after he bought the house. I see him struggling every month, despite working 3 different jobs to support himself,” the man lamented.

Acknowledging the viral nature of the post, he noted that his friend is aware of the widespread attention but remains resilient.

“He also thanked everyone for the support and advice here.”

Social media users have flooded the post with messages of encouragement, urging the man to stay hopeful.

“You’ll struggle for the 1st few years. When you earn more and are good at budgeting, it’ll be better,” one user assured.

Another user offered a cautionary perspective on home ownership: “It’s important not to follow trends just because you think buying a house is a good investment. Yes, if you have settled the loan, which involves up to 30 – 40 years of commitment. Don’t make the wrong move.”