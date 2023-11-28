DUE to technical difficulties, a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight from London to Kuala Lumpur was rerouted to Mumbai International Airport (BOM).

As a result, passengers on the original itinerary complained on social media that they were left stranded in India.

On November 24, at 3:54 p.m. (Mumbai time), the aircraft touched down in Mumbai.

The travellers were scheduled to make a layover flight stop in Doha. As they kept in the dark, a few travellers complained that ground staff were clueless about what to do.

The airport’s immigration officials allegedly made passengers wait more than six hours while holding their passports.

According to FMT, the matter has been resolved and all passengers were transferred to other carriers as well as Malaysia Airlines flights between Saturday and Sunday.

The airline attributed the delays to “the need to adhere to local immigration policies in Mumbai”.