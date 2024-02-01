A medical practitioner recently shared his experience with a morbidly obese patient being unable to fit into the CT scan machine.

Weighing in at 170 kilograms (kg) and their shoulder length measuring up to 80 centimetres (cm), Nabil on X said that he had to consider having the patient use the CT scan machine from Zoo Negara.

“The last option there is – the CT scan machine at Zoo Negara, used when treating elephants, rhinoceros and other animals.

“I explained to their family that the patient has become so obese to the extent of needing to use the CT scan machine at the zoo,” he said in his post.

Nabil clarified later in the comments that the patient’s scan was not done yet as he had reached out to other facilities other than Zoo Negara.

Not only that, Nabil also said that despite other chemotherapy centres having CT scan machines for obese patients, he mentioned that the patient’s family would not be able to afford the facilities.

Sadly, the patient, in Nabil’s words, would have to consider their “end-of-life care” as their health is starting to deteriorate, hence the CT scan could not be done in the end.