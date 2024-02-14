A heartwarming story of a sacrifice and familial devotion has touched the hearts of netizens, showcasing the selflessness of a foreign worker in Malaysia.

In a viral video circulating on social media platforms, a construction worker, believed to be from Bangladesh, is seen joyfully receiving his monthly earnings at a construction site in Johor.

Despite earning RM4,200 for his labour, the man reveals that he only aside RM200 for his personal expenses.

The rest of his earnings, he explains, are promptly sent back to his family in his home village.

In a heartfelt moment captured on TikTok by user @anuarnazif, the worker expresses his unwavering commitment to support his loved ones, stating, “I worked for one month, got RM4,200. This money, anytime now, will be sent to the village.

“I don’t buy clothes, all (money) sent to the village.”

This revelation resonated deeply with viewers, eliciting a flood of emotional responses and admiration for the worker’s noble actions.

Despite the temptation of personal comforts, he prioritises the well-being of his family, ensuring they have the necessary funds for a comfortable life back home.

Netizens expressed their support and respect for the worker, praising his honesty. Integrity and unwavering dedication to his loved ones.