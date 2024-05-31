NO matter what you get for SPM, it’s not the end of the world. Sure, at that moment, life may feel particularly defeating but you can always pick yourself back up and work towards your future.

One Malaysian @bryanbounn took to his TikTok account to share a screenshot of his SPM results and what his less than satisfied mother had to say about it.

The screenshot showed that he scored 6As, 2Bs, and 1E.

While many would be relieved to take home 6As and 2Bs, his mother was not.

When @bryanbounn shared the results with his mother, she first told him that it is impossible for him to enter university with such results.

She then goes on to tell him that since he took nine subjects for SPM, he should be bringing home 9As.

“The passing marks are just enough to get by. All nine subjects need to get 9A+.

“You passed but the results are unsatisfactory,” she goes on.

To make matters worse, she then instructs him to re-sit SPM next year as she wanted him to score an A+ for all subjects.

His TikTok post has since garnered over two million views from TikTok users who could not help but sympathise with him. Many also advised him in the comment section on what steps he could take next with his SPM results.

“Congratulations, Alhamdulillah. If it was me, I would enter Form Six, pass and then continue with my degree. At least you would not be burdened by taking a loan twice.

“That is if you want to continue studying. When it comes to skills, there are even more options,” advised Adbh_.

“Trust me for now it really looks like SPM results are the most important thing in the world. But once you know what you’re actually going to pursue for your future career, this result is more than enough,” shared Seri.

Bombarded by so many sweet comments, @bryanbounn thanked everyone, “these words are from my own mother by the way, to those experiencing the same thing, do know that I am proud of you and so is everyone.”