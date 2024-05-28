For many millennials, bringing home good results would mean a treat from our favourite fast food chain or a nice lavish seafood dinner.

But one proud mother went the extra mile to express her happiness with her son’s results by gifting him a brand new car and a cheque.

Well known Malaysian businesswoman Liliana Rosli or better known as Kak KM took to her Instagram to share how she accompanied her son, Mohd Faris to school to retrieve his SPM results.

She then can be seen shedding tears of joy upon finding out his results.

Upon their return home, her son was shocked when she handed him the RM10,000 cheque along with the shiny new car. Grateful, her son kissed her on the cheek.

In an interview with mstar, Kak KM shared that Faris scored six As for his SPM and despite not getting straight As, the result is more than good enough for Kak KM.

Meanwhile her son dedicated an Instagram post to his amazing mother, thanking her for always being there for him and for her endless support.

“Thank you for always supporting me without ever feeling tired or exhausted and you’re always there for me when I’m troubled and alone.

“Thank you for always praying for me. Mum, you have provided me with everything and I can never be able to repay you. I can only make you smile and give you happiness. Your love is irreplaceable. Thank you, mother,” expressed Faris.

What a lucky kid!

