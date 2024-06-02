HOW frequently do you see a vehicle collide with a solid brick wall?

In a recent Facebook post by user YC Shaun who shared multiple pictures and videos of a Tesla that had driven through a brick wall in Seri Kembangan, leaving a hole in the middle.

The motorist stated that the road was too dark to see the wall ahead.

According to the post, the motorist arrived from a restaurant and slammed into a brick wall while driving, stating that the road was too dark to see the wall ahead.

Along with the damage to the brick wall, one of the photographs showed two enormous bricks sitting on the car’s bonnet, accompanied by dispersed glass shards on the ground.

The deployment of airbags not only indicated the severity of the incident, but also showed the impact was significant enough to cause their activation.

The man stated, “The wall has been there for ten years. At the time, the opposite side was undeveloped, so the locals built it for their own safety. If you’re nearby, you’ll see that having that wall makes great sense.

Shaun completed the post by noting that every version of the map consistently listed it as a dead end.

Many Internet users questioned the man, commenting, “Road is too dark to see or more likely DUI.”

Meanwhile, another user stated, “Probably the app never expected a wall to be built in the middle of the road.” It is dangerous for anyone who is following GPS for the first time on this route to drive at night.”

What do you think happened?