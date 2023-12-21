A verbal altercation erupted recently in an apartment complex in Taman Universiti, Skudai, Johor, over a late-night prayer led by a Hindu family.

In the since-deleted TikTok video reshared by @mynewshub on X, a man dressed in a black t-shirt and a towel wrapped around his waist protested the noise made by prayer bells at midnight.

He could also be heard yelling, “I can’t sleep! Please try to understand!” as the woman, who seemed to disregard him and continued her prayers calmly.

Even though the man kept yelling, the woman kept her cool and remarked, “You’re the one shouting, not us.”

Things heated up even further when the man threatened to contact the cops, but then another man, believed to be the woman’s son, emerged on the scene.

After exchanging aggressive remarks at the top of their lungs, the man returned to his own unit while the woman’s kid gave him a death gaze and questioned who was creating the disturbance.

The event was later confirmed by Johor Baru (North) police chief, Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh, who stated that it occurred on Dec 8 at roughly 12:30am, according to NST.

He further explained that a police report was filed on Dec 17 due to a misunderstanding caused by excessive noise, which caused discomfort for the homeowners.

The case is currently being examined under Section 13 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which deals with generating excessive noise between the hours of midnight and 6 am.

This case will be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for exploiting network facilities to transmit communications that may be offensive or disturb others.