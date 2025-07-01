PEOPLE should never be judged for wanting to resign from their jobs especially when some of these jobs can impact one’s mental and even physical well-being.

A woman was recently criticised for her reaction after her husband broke the news of wanting to leave his job.

Posted on X by @meingl, the woman said her husband has been working in Singapore for three years already.

Citing financial commitments, she expressed her worries on how will her husband fare in getting a job in Malaysia seeing that his salary would decrease.

“The problem is, our commitments from living in Johor Bahru alone has reached RM4,000.

“Demanding a RM6,000 pay working in Malaysia is already difficult. I am so worried.

“My husband is so weak,” she said in her post.

Netizens chided her for disrespecting her husband after he spent three years commuting to Singapore for work and suggested to downgrade some parts of her lifestyle to adapt financially.

“Working in Singapore is not easy because the commute back and forth is no joke,” a user pointed out.

“Your husband is burnt out, you should be providing moral support for him,” a user remarked.

“Maybe you should downgrade your lifestyle a bit and evaluate your spending patterns,” a netizen advised.