Growing up in a multicultural country, Malaysians are the very least bilingual. We grow up learning our mother tongue and in school, we are educated with English and Bahasa Melayu.

And no surprise that being able to speak more than one language helps with servicing customers as well— just like this talented Malay cashier.

In a recent viral TikTok video shared by @dhomecooked2020, the Malay cashier can be seen piling a plate of rice with side dishes while conversing in fluent Chinese with a customer.

Another staff recording the video could be heard asking the cashier on what did the customer purchase to which the cashier replied in Bahasa Melayu.

“The customer purchased the *ayam bawang* and fish. He has visited the shop before and thought the food was tasty. He wanted *nasi lemak*, unfortunately, we don’t have it.”

The video that explains that she is conversing with a customer who is from China and later the video adds that the customer intended to purchase all the salted eggs.

The one-minute video which has already garnered 670K views was flooded with comments from netizens impressed by the woman’s fluency.

“Actually its really good that we are able to speak in different languages. After all, it makes it easy to interact with others,” commented TikTok user Suhaila.

“That is the advantage when you get to speak and understand a variety of languages. You get to communicate with tourists. Good job! What a very smart lady,” praised TikTok user Sim.

