BREAK UPS are hard at any time of the year, but when better than starting a clean slate for the New Year?

One frustrated Malaysian man took the New Year as the opportunity to break up with his girlfriend upon discovering her massive credit card debt and her lavish purchases.

In an anonymous confession posted on X account @meinmokhtar, the man shared that he had just broken up with his girlfriend who has a RM50,000 credit card debt brought on by her love to travel and her splurges on branded handbags.

“New year, I just broke up with girlfriend that has credit card debt of RM50,000k because of her love to travel and buying branded bags.

The man added that his now ex-girlfriend is 37-years-old and despite that she still struggled to differentiate importance between needs and wants.

“I can’t and don’t want to change other people, so I’ll save myself first,” said the man at the end of his post.

The post has since been viewed more than 340,000 times and netizens have flooded the post with encouraging comments, congratulating him for breaking up with the woman.

Many voiced out their concerns, adding that he would probably be saddled with her debt if they were to get married.

“Grateful that you’re safe, bro. Her overly luxurious lifestyle was already worrying to watch. Imagine if you got married and she suddenly decided to quit her job— you’d be the one stuck footing all the bills. It’d be a real struggle to cover everything. Better to avoid all that drama while you can!” commented @AnizsHasniza.

“It’s definitely for the best that you left your ex-girlfriend, anon. She seemed unrealistic, materialistic, and fake. That’s just as a girlfriend— imagine if she became your wife? You’d be in trouble. If anything went wrong, you’d be stuck dealing with court cases and endless drama. Yikes, better stay far away. May you find someone better— rational, understanding, and capable of thinking things through. Amin,” said @ellysukatido.

“People say that choosing the right partner is the most important financial decision of your life,” chimed in @theofficialadli.

