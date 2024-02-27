The man explained that he previously was a pastor and ran his own ministry for over 10 years. But the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to it and he had to resort to selling food as a means of livelihood.

Recently, a TikTok video uploaded by a food court located in Cheras showcasing a Nigerian couple operating a stall selling African food has gone viral.

Malaysia offers infinite varieties of different cuisines thanks to our multicultural diversity. However there’s one cuisine we’re missing out and its African cuisine.

“We approached some restaurants but they did not accept us but this particular restaurant accepted us,” he recalled.

It wasn’t an easy journey for the couple. In the beginning, they only had a few customers and people were surprised to see an African food stall in a food court.

“But with time, more and more people came (to our stall),” he said.

According to the man, many of their Malaysian customers enjoy dining on their beef stew and stir-fried vegetables.

The man thanked the kind-hearted management of the food court for allowing them to operate their stall within the premise.

“They are very nice people, because of them, I love Malaysians,” the man added.

