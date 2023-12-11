Singaporean couple marries in a kopitiam, feeds roti bakar to wedding guests

APART from the glamour and sparkle, the most important thing has always been to personalise the wedding to your preferences and those of your spouse.

But when it comes to creativity, this Singaporean couple wins the prize for the most out of the box wedding venue.

The couple kept everything by the book, which included the food that was served to the guests: toasts, half-boiled eggs, and coffee, according to a TikTok post by @purtyboys!

The bride herself seized the chance to provide the visitors with the customary breakfasts.

The newlyweds and guests appeared content during the ceremony, even though the venue—a former breakfast spot—was unusual for a wedding.

The marriage ceremony took place in at the cashier counter of Far East Square’s Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

The couple’s close friend revealed to World of Buzz, in a brief interview that they started thinking about the wedding plan as early as 2019 and that this particular kopitiam was chosen specifically for a reason.

The combination of their names is pronounced as Ya Kun. How cute!

Moreover, the pair enjoys traditional breakfasts a lot, particularly those that are served at kopitiams.

The icing on the cake is that their friends felt the kopitiam would make a fantastic venue for the wedding ceremony since it would complement the couple’s vibe.

Would you dare to follow in the footsteps of this young couple?