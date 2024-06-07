A heartwarming video shared by a mother captures her nine- year-old boy becoming emotional upon receiving a simple birthday gift—a ball—from his parents, leaving netizens deeply moved.

The video shows the boy eagerly unwrapping his gift and discovers a ball inside.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, he tears up.

“He looks so happy. Thank you, son, for always helping me and your dad.

“We apologise if we ever did you wrong, and I pray that I continue to be by your side through it all.

“I’m not asking for much; it’s already enough that you continue to be a good son to us,“ the mother expressed in the video caption.

The emotional video captures the boy repeatedly mentioning the ball’s expense as he cries and embraces his father.

The mother replies, “We bought it for you our dear child. Your father worked very hard (to buy this).”

The genuine display of appreciation struck a chord among netizens, many of whom were moved to tears.

Netizens flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts and reactions:

“It’s okay not to be rich as long as we feel happy and content with what we have.”

“Don’t make me cry now. I’m at the office trying to work.”

“From this video, we can learn that happiness doesn’t come from wealth, but from appreciating sacrifices and being grateful for what we already have. Happiness isn’t something you can buy; if it were, everyone would be rich in happiness.”