DRIVING to work while facing the traffic jam on a daily basis takes a different level of patience (if you know, you know).

It doesn’t help that on rainy days or if there happens to be an accident on the road, the already horrible traffic jam takes a turn for the worst.

The traffic jam has been such a misery for many Malaysians until some have taken to social media to share how it has led them to leaving their jobs.

In an X post, @mirakoru7 shared that she would leave her house as early as 6.15am and would still be stuck in traffic. And by the time she would reach home, her children and husband would be fast asleep.

“Finally, I’ve submitted my resignation letter. I can’t take the traffic anymore; leaving the house at 6:15 a.m. and still getting stuck in traffic, coming home to find my kids already asleep, and even my husband asleep.

“Not worth it,” she shared.

Another netizen shared in the comment section that she took the leap of sending in her resignation letter after being drained due to being stuck on the highway.

“Same here. I just submitted mine last Monday. It’s so exhausting, mentally draining every day being stuck on the jammed highway. My family’s not too happy about it, but I need a career break. InshaAllah, there will be better opportunities ahead,” commented @aidanSUI.

@_fanuriz shared that she landed the job of her dreams after resigning from her previous job due to the tiring two hour traffic journey she had to endure.

“I resigned because I couldn’t stand the two hour traffic going to and from work, even cried in the car because of it, haha. I wanted to ride a motorbike, but I was scared because of all the big trucks.



“Alhamdulillah, now I’ve got a job near home, and it’s actually my initial dream job!”

Netizen @wnfazrini shared that she was one of those who resigned due to the traffic jam. She added that she had to endure a 30km per way journey for more than two years.

“I’m one of those people who resigned because of the traffic. Over 30km each way for more than two years—now, Alhamdulillah, I get to work from home. Although at first, I felt a bit cooped up, now it’s sooo much better,” she gushed in her tweet.

What about you? Have you ever considered quitting your job because of traffic or a long commute?

