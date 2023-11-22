“Physically and mentally burnt out”- M’sian shares how he drives 120 km just for work

A Malaysian 120 km daily commute to and from work has drawn a lot of attention recently.

The user shared this information on social media and disclosed that his commute can rack up 60km one way, traffic jam included.

This post soon gained popularity and sparked comments from people who deal with comparable difficulties when commuting.

However, because this issue is so pervasive, many netizens commented that his commute is particularly taxing, particularly after a demanding workday.

The user made the following comment in relation to this: “I travel over 100 kilometres for work every day. It’s about striking a balance between work, money, and family, not about making life difficult.”

The man added, “I’m tired and now even physically and mentally burned out,“ in the anonymous post. “I just need some words of encouragement from others who are experiencing similar circumstances to mine. Individuals who work nearby won’t be able to relate.”

Moreover, a number of comments on the post acknowledged his suffering.

One particularly thoughtful one said, “I commute 200 km a day, so I feel you; even one way is already 100 km. I just do what I love and relax on the weekends. With the little money we make, we can manage.”

Furthermore, the discussions under the post showed how society was supporting one another in planning how to handle the arduous journey.

If you’ve noticed, these anonymous posts have become increasingly common. This allows the community to come together and shed light on issues that are so prevalent.

What do you do? Do let us know what one can do to kill time to and fro’ work?