IT’S a truly disappointing to purchase a sandwich only to discover that the establishment had skimmed on the filling.

A customer was dissapointed to discovered that the homemade sandwiches he had purchased from a shop was deprived of filling.

The filling was solely distributed on the visible and exposed side of the sandwich, presumably to fool the consumers.

In the video, the man demonstrates the sad state of his sandwich, as well as its meager contents. He did not mention where it was purchased.

He goes on to state that he has already eaten one of the sandwiches, and here is the second slice, which he refers to as “Sandwich Tipu, only the front has stuffing, the back is empty.” “How could someone do this?”

The video, titled ‘Sandwich Ghaib’, was uploaded on Fattah Amin’s fan page on Facebook less than 24 hours ago and has already gained 56,000 views and 81 comments, bringing condemnation from the sandwich vendor.

Additionally, one user, who had a similar experience, left comments on the video.”I’ve also been duped like this... the filling is only on the sides, the interior is empty. “Certainly not halalkan,“ she wrote.

Meanwhile, another woman answered, “Have to tell the store manager and show proof,“ implying that the man should protest to the store where he had purchased the sandwich.

What a horrible predicament to be in; what would you do if you were this consumer?