NETIZENS are expressing outrage and condemning the actions of a young woman captured in a viral video, speeding at approximately 180 km/h in what is believed to be a Perodua car.

In the footage, the woman is observed driving the car with a pink interior at dangerously high speeds along a highway.

A passenger in the vehicle can be heard exclaiming, “Wow, we are flying,“ as the driver persists in speeding along the highway.

Concerned netizens are calling on the police and other authorities to locate and apprehend this reckless driver, emphasising that her actions posed a severe threat to the lives of others.

Others pointed out that not only were they jeopardising their own lives, but also putting others at risk.

Netizens are urging anyone with information about this incident to report it to the police.