IMAGINE purchasing a very, very expensive sports car, only to have a cat use it as a very expensive litter box?

That is exactly what happened to unfortunate Malaysian influencer @aasuperscalper who took to his TikTok to post about the rather unfortunate but humorous incident.

In the video, the “oyen” could be seen cooly lounging on the black Lamborghini, completely oblivious to the fact that it was being recorded by the owner of the car.

The cat seemed to be very comfortable sitting on the spoiler, even yawning at one point.

Later in the video, the cat is no longer there but appears to have left a “present” for the owner of the car— a pile of faeces.

Instead of getting upset or angry (let’s be honest, most of us would react as such), @aasuperscalper found humour in it and laughed it off.

“What do I do? It already pooped there so its time to take the car for a wash,” he said in the video.

He added in the video that the cat has previously even peed on the car.

The video has since racked over 160,000 views and garnered a lot of comments from amused netizens.

“The owner of the Lamborghini is good. Patient and calm. Buy some food for a cat and place it under the car, along with some water. Rest assured, Allah SWT will reward your kindness many times over. May you always be healthy and live a long life,” said @paqtam.azmi6623.

“The cat is marked the car. Next time, he can come back and rest there,” said another.

What a nice car owner, taking such an incident in good stride!

